KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that people of the city needed to support him for their future generations and if only one million out of 25 million population of the city would come out on roads along with him, then these issues would take only half an hour to be resolved.

He was addressing the party’s general workers meeting at Karachi Press Club, where the party has set up a protest camp against the non–provision of civic facilities to Karachiites, and which is now into 11th consecutive day.

Kamal said that people were asking him to turn this movement towards violence as the government paid no heed to peaceful protests.

“I will never choose the path of violence for the fulfillment of our demands and the peaceful protest is our main weapon,” he said, and added, “I ask my party cadres to reach out to the people and ask them if they are ready to face difficulties for their future generations.”

He said that he and Anis Qaimkhani were not protesting for any posts. “In fact our aim is to raise awareness among the masses to rise for their rights,” he elaborated.

“Before initiating this protest, we were not sure about its success and were convinced that the government will not accept our demands,” Kamal said, and added, “But our movement has achieved 200 percent success as we have been able to wake up the people of Sindh for their rights.”

He reiterated that PSP demands were the fulfillment of needs of every household of the city. “Our party is not protesting for any community,” he said, and added, “In fact it is the struggle for every Pakistani citizen.”

He vowed that his party would not make any compromise on any of its 16 demands put forward to the government.