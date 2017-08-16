KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government and the philanthropists’ generosity had made the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) a world-class institute. Presiding over a meeting of the NICVD governing body at the CM House, the chief minister said that the main building of the NICVD is 50 years old while the government was trying to spare funds to reconstruct it to create more and more space. “I am quite glad to note that the patients from Balochistan, Punjab and KPK also come there for their treatment and return healthy,” he said.

The NICVD during the last 30 months performed 9,058 primary angioplasties which made it the largest primary PCI centre of the world. NICVD Executive Director Dr Nadeem Qamar briefed the governing body and disclosed that the primary angioplasty started in May 2015. At that time, a patient with acute myocardial infection was taken to Cath lab, his arteries were opened with coronary angioplasty, he mentioned.

He told the meeting that cardiac surgeries have jumped to 200 per month and “we expect to carry on the trend with targeting approximately 3,000 surgeries per year while previously 1,300 surgeries were conducted”. The surgical ICU has been expanded from 20 beds to 34 beds. Dr Nadeem said that Echo department has been restricted, adding 11 new machines and additional staff, the number of echoes have gone up from 70 per day to 350 per day reducing wait for the purpose.

He told the meeting that in the line with the mission and objective of providing premium training nationally, 39 fellows have passed their examinations in cardiology and 37 diplomas in cardiology.

Highlighting his achievements, he said that eight cath labs and seven well-equipped operation theaters have been made functional. He added that four Chest Pain Units under the flyovers of the city have been made functional. The NICVD Larkana has also been operationlised.

He said all the general patient and outpatient services are totally free of cost at NICVD. The free services include angiography, angioplasty, bypass and open heart cardiac surgery (adult and pediatric), ECG, echocardiography, emergency services, ETT, ICU, critical care unit, laboratory, life-saving devices (ICD and CRT-P)/D), medicines, outpatient services, pacemakers, primary PCI (heart attack during angioplasty), stress echocardiography, TEE, thallium and x-rays.

He noted the NICVD has recently started a programme for replacing pacemakers (TPM/PPM) totally free of cost. These procedures cost Rs4,000, Rs80,000 to Rs135,000 for TPM and PPM respectively. It has also started programme for placing life-saving devices (ICD/CRT-P/D) totally free of cost, he said. Its cost varies from Rs0.56 million to Rs1.75 million, he added.

He said that the NICVD has established its satellite centres at Civil Hospital Larkana. The satellite centres at Tando Mohammad Khan, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad would be made functional in end of 2017 or in the beginning of 2018, he added.

Meanwhile, a deal to establish the NICVD’s Satellite Centre at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Health Sciences (SASIHS) was signed. On behalf of NICVD, its executive director Dr Nadeem Qamar and SASIHS Director Moinuddin Siddiqui signed the agreement. The chief minister directed both the directors to make Sehwan Satellite Centre functional by the end of December 2017.

The board meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro, deputy speaker Shehla Raza, MPA Dr Sohrab Sarki, Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Arif habib, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Tariq Islam and Seemi Jamali.