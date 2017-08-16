SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Muhammad Nawaz Sohu has said that negligence or carelessness would not be tolerated in recovery of Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs)'s dues.

He directed that all officers should make their departments active and operational and focus on achieving recovery targets in least possible time.

He was chairing a meeting of heads of revenue and recovery departments of TMAs at his office on Tuesday, which was attended by the the all concerned officers.

The meeting briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the recovery position in various departments in the light of the targets fixed for the first three months of the current financial year. The DC urged the officers to improve their performance and ensure maximum recovery so that the financial position of TMAs could be strengthened.

Officers must work with good thinking and better mindset and ensure the achievement of recovery targets in time without failure.

He also directed all heads of departments to further expedite recovery campaign and assign the duty to all subordinate officers in this connection.