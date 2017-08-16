KARACHI - The government would extend every facility to further activate the fruit and vegetable industry.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Tuesday.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) which called on him under the leadership of Waheed Ahmed. The Governor was of the view that the Pakistani fruits and vegetables are superior in quality as compared to those from other countries.

He assured that the government would extend every facility and cooperation for enhancing the exports.

Zubair suggested that the cultivation of seedless fruits should be promoted as these are preferred in the European markets. He was of the view that attention be paid in Pakistan towards the cultivation of seedless fruits. research should also be conducted in this very respect.

The governor agreed with the suggestion of the delegation members that conference and expo should be arranged for introducing Pakistani fruits and vegetables in the international market. It was pointed out that Pakistan exports fruits and vegetables worth $541 million. The imports are to the tune of $ 380 million. The PFVA, it was further stated, is planning to organise a national conference in January next year.