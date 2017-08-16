KARACHI - Asia’s biggest cattle market has been established at Super Highway, as more than 0.1million cattle have arrived from different parts of the country.

Administrator of the market Syed Irshad Hussain vowed to facilitate the buyers and traders of cattle.

The administrator, while talking to The Nation, said that the administration had learnt many lessons from its past experiences. “This time, as has been the case in the past, millions of people will be coming to the market to buy animals and a number of facilities have been added so that people could easily shop around without any fear or difficulty,” he added.

He further said that the administration had made extensive security arrangements in collaboration with a security firm, which had been tasked with overseeing internal security of the market, and special teams of police and Rangers were also patrolling the nearby areas.

He said that famous cattle farms had set up their stalls in VIP block of the market where a number of visitors will have a look at expensive breeds of animals.

Hussain said that the administration had placed two ATM machines in the market and also established a bank. “Moreover, a bank has also launched prepaid Qurbani card, a financial product for the masses, and people are using it to make payments ranging from Rs50, 000 to Rs250, 000,” the administrator added.

The administrator said that, “We are committed that all types of banking operations including collection of funds, disbursement of funds, specific requirements through ATM and banking branches should be available round the clock.”

“We have done many arrangements to ensure smooth operations of banks, which included uninterrupted power supply and fully functional ATMs, while banking staff at the market is also helping in this regard.

The administration also established 3 veterinary medical camps in the cattle market to vaccinate the cattle and identify unfit cattle. “A veterinary team comprising on 37 members are working in the cattle market in three shifts for vaccination and other treatment of cattle”, Administrator added.

He further informed that official Inauguration of the Asia’s Biggest Cattle Market will be held on today (Wednesday). He further informed that before the inauguration more than 0.1million cattle have been arrived from different parts of the country while trade of 0.3 million cattle has been expected till Eid-ul-Adha in the cattle market.

Last year, more than two million people visited Asia’s biggest cattle market at Sohrab Goth, Super Highway in just last week before Eid ul Azha and purchased around 250,000 sacrificial animals including cows, camels, sheep and goats.

Apart from this right from the day one of this market thousands of people visited Market with families.