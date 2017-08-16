Karachi - Pakistan Women Festival concluded here at the Global Marquees on Tuesday.

The final day opened with women empowerment seminar, organised by Starlinks PR featuring Khushbakht Shujaat, who took the stage and gave a motivating speech on ‘Women Tackling Challenges in Education in Pakistan’.

After the speech, a panel discussion took place on the same topic. The panelists included NargisAlvi, Shaha Tariq, Ameena Sayed and Ambreena Ahmed, whereas the moderation was done by Sahibzadi Mahin Khan.

The seminar ended with an award giving ceremony in which five inspiring women were recognised for their efforts in promoting UNSDGs.

The award winners were Dr Quratulain Bakhteari for Reduced Inequalities, Shireen Halai for Recycle of Charity in the category of Responsible Consumption, Sabiha Zaman for Climate Action, Tahira Mohammed Ali Shah for Life below Water and Dr Aamena Hasan for Life on Land.

After a short break, Women Health Seminar also took off. The three-day health seminar addressed various health care issues and opportunities in Pakistan. The seminar was divided into two sessions.

The panelists for the session, 'Paediatric Care Essentials in the 21st Century', included Dr Fareeduddin, Dr Anokhi Khanum and Dr Sohail Thobani, whereas Dr Atif Mansoor was the moderator.

The second session was on the subject of 'Oral Hygiene for Healthier Living'. The panel consisted of Dr Babur Ashraf, Dr Javeria Qureshi, Dr Wajeeha Rehman and Dr Nadia Hussain. The moderation was done by Dr Sidra Khan.

Concurrent to the seminars, people had the opportunity to enjoy a hall full of beautiful masterpieces and art works by variety of artists who showcased their talents at the art gallery.

Jabbar Gul, Zohra Hussain, Mehar Afroze, Margery Hussain, Shahnaz Ismail and students of Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, and Arts Council took part in the exhibition.

Free Yoga classes were also held in the adjacent hall. Three chefs from HUM TV also conducted a free cooking session for women.

The day ended with the most-awaited part of the festival, the PWF concert. Amanat Ali, Zoe Viccaji, Alycia Dias and the internationally acclaimed Stereo Nation gave mesmerizing performances before a packed audience.

Pakistan Women Festival was a success because of the well managed PR by Starlinks.