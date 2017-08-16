DADU - District police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested more than 120 criminals during the last seven months.

In a press briefing at his office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed Sethar told that police had also recovered snatched valuables worth one million rupees, twenty bikes, 70 pistols and 500 hundreds bottles of wine and unlimited homemade liquor from the arrested persons.

Police arrested 23 persons for possessing illegal weapons. He further said that likewise 38 drug peddlers and bootleggers were held.

Making it clear that no criminal would be allowed to go scot free, the SSP warned that the miscreants involved in hooliganism and harassing innocent citizens will not be spared. Sethar said that the Station House Officers and Beat In charges of the concerned police stations would be held responsible if they failed to take stringent action against such elements in their respective areas.

SSP Dadu stated while addressing a joint meeting of SHOs,and beat in charge of the of all Four Tehsils of District Dadu,Mehar,Khair Pur,Dadu and Johi .

He further said that stringent legal and departmental action would be taken against the police officers patronizing criminal elements and harassing the citizens at the police pickets or during the patrolling.

He said that the cooperation of citizens would be sought for the eradication of the crime maintenance of law and order in the city besides the activation of beat system; beat safety committee comprising notables of the area have been constituted for this purpose which will operate under police public partnership.

And other hand a rally was held by zaheer ahmed soomro in the favor of senior superintendent of police shabir ahmed sethar they had banners and they chanted slogans of long live SSP Dadu long live.