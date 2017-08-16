KARACHI - The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) announced here on Tuesday that possession of plots in Sector-3 of DHA City will be given to the allotees on September 6.

`This will be a dawn of a new era of development and prosperity in the area and indeed a testimony of DHA's credibility as a strong organisation in the field of housing and development in the country, an official said.

He stated that the DHA City Karachi (DCK) is an upcoming residential project on Super Highway which is being developed expeditiously as a city of international stature.

DCK spread over an area of 20,000 acres is coming up as a planned, sustainable, green and smart city of Pakistan. It has all the potential to provide an ambience of modern, secure and comfortable living to its residents.

Sector-3 is the vanguard sector of DCK where infrastructure/sector development work has been completed as per the highest standards of construction, a DHA official maintained.

Most of the social/community related buildings have also been completed. Arrangements for provision of essential utilities i.e. water, gas and electricity are in advanced stages of completion.

A solar power project of 1.1 M Watts which is being upgraded to 1.5 MW has already been commissioned while abundance of underground water in the area is available to cater to the initial requirements.

DCK Junior School in Sector-3 has started functioning which is a harbinger of sign of liveability in the area. The sector will be opened for construction soon.

DHA has also announced that DCK Farm Houses-II project is coming soon whose balloting will be held in near future. 144 Farm Houses of DHA Oasis project are being built in DHA City which are in final stage of completion while four Model Farm Houses have been completed/furnished as a specimen.