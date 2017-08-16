SHIKARPUR - A large number of employees of Municipal Committee [MC] Shikarpur held a protest demonstration against chief municipal officer [CMO] for not signing their monthly salary bill for July 2017, in front of Shikarpur Press Club on Tuesday.

The rally was led by Agha Babar Pathan, Syed Rasheed Shah, Asif Jamali, Abdul Baseer Soomro and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders strongly condemned the delaying tactics of CMO, Barkat Memon, for not signing their monthly salary bill due to which they said 800 municipal committee employees and pensioners were deprived of their monthly salaries for the month of July. Besides that, they alleged that the Municipal Committee had turned into a place of politics due to which the employees had been suffering for quite some time.

The protesters demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government and other higher authorities take notice of injustice of CMO so that the municipal committee employees and their families could heave a sigh of relief. The protesters kept chanting slogans against the CMO during the course of protest.

However, CMO Barkat Memon was not available for his comments.

10-year-old boy drowns

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a water pond situated at Shikarpur bypass, in the limits of New Faudjari Police Station, late Sunday night.

According to police, a 10-year-old Hindu boy, identified as Ram, son of Santosh, resident of Jacobabad district, drowned in a pond during swimming with his elder brother Suresh.

The deceased had come to his relatives’ place in Shikarpur to enjoy himself on the eve of Independence Day, police concluded.

Local swimmers fished out boy’s body and handed it over to his relatives after conducting necessary medical formalities at Civil Hospital.

Oath-taking ceremony held

An oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of Larkana Union of Journalists, unit Khanpur, was held at Khanpur, some 20 kilometers from here.

Agha Masih-ul-uddin Khan Durrani, district chairman, administered the oath to the newly elected members of the union.

Speaking on the occasion, Agha Masih-ul-uddin Durrani congratulated the elected body and hoped they would render their services for the betterment and welfare of people of Khanpur.

The elected office-bearers, including Rahim Larik, Ronaqu Muhassan, Yasin Abro and others, vowed to raise their voice for the poor so that they could heave a sigh of relief.

Sarkash Sadhayo, the divisional leader of LUJ, Imadad Phulpoto, the central leader of PFUJ Sukkur, Sahil Jogi, PFUJ leader of Sukkur, Sultan Rind, the president LUJ Shikarpur, Aslam Soomro, Waheed Phulpoto, LUJ Shikarpur’s leader while Afzal Arain, chairman town committee Khanpur, Ghulam Muhammad Pahore, Muhammad Ishaque Arain, Amjad Arain, Syed Muhammad Shah Kazmi, and a large number of people participated in an oath taking ceremony.