KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Wednesday said that as many as 1500 closed schools had been reopened in last two months and remaining 2500 closed schools would be functional in next couple of months on need basis.

This he said while addressing an open Katcheri at Deputy Commissioner Office Malir here on Wednesday, said a statement.

Later, he told media that rationalize policy is adopted in transfer and posting of the school teachers and college lectures which will enhance quality education and help reduce problems in institutions.

The Minister announced Rs 40 million in addition to address missing facilities in schools of district Malir and further told that there were Rs 2.5 billion in one head to meet out missing facilities in schools especially in girls schools such erection of boundary walls, washrooms and other necessary repair/maintenance.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said that the budget would be utilized before June and all deputy commissioners were being assigned as Project Directors to monitor these development works.

He was of the opinion that being the public representatives, all Town Nazims, chairmen and vice chairmen were supposed to visit schools / colleges regularly and keep a vigilant eye on the performance of the teachers.

He said that through SEF program, schools are being established in far flung areas in the province and in these schools every child is getting Rs 500 each monthly stipend.

Sindh Minister for Katchi Abadi Murtaza Baloch, MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Chairman Jan Muhammad Baloch, Salman Abdullah Murad and other also spoke while traditional Sindhi Ajrak and cap were presented to the Minister.