KARACHI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered heroin and ice drug worth millions of rupees here on Wednesday.

Spokesman said that the ANF conducted operation at Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) in the metropolis city Karachi. During operation 4.5 kilogram heroin and five kilogram chemicals worth millions of rupees were recovered. The recovered drugs were hidden in tiles.

After the recovery, the ANF started raids to arrests the culprits.