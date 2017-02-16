KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair met Jamaat-e-Islami delegation led by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and said that he intended to contact all political parties for development and prosperity of Sindh.

The Jamaat Islami delegation led by Hafiz Naeem and comprising Abdul Wahab, Muzaffar Ahmed Hashi, Muslim Perviaz, Saif-uddin and Zahid Askari met Governor Sindh Zubair at Governor House in Karachi.

During the meeting, political situation of Sindh, development projects, and other matters of mutual interest were discussed at length. Governor Sindh said his doors are open to all political forces and provision of equal opportunities for politics to all is being ensured.

The help is being taken from Pakistan Army, to ensure holding of population census in transparent manner, he held.

It will be ensured through electoral reforms that general election is held in equitable, judicious and fair way, he underlined.

He said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, and the development of Pakistan lies in the development of Karachi.

Also, Senate Standing Committee for Finance Chairman Qasier Sheikh has called on Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and discussed overall economic situation of country including Sindh.

During meeting on Wednesday at Governor House Sindh, the both discussed the steps taken for enhancing investment opportunities in Sindh.

Governor Sindh said that environment is conducive for investment in Karachi as the law and order situation has improved a lot therein. .

He said that we are endeavoring to pursue better economic strategy and adopt reforms to Carve out a prominent place for Karachi on global economic map. Senate standing committees are also playing pivotal role on this count.