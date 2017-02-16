KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that if the government bent knees before the Americans and wants to get dollars in exchange of the ‘gift’ of Dr Shakil Afridi, it should at least secure the repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Commenting over Dr Shakil Afridi matter yesterday, he warned of massive nationwide protests if the government failed to secure the repatriation of Aafia, saying the proud Pakistanis would strongly protest the handing over of Dr Afridi to the US.

He condemned the incidents of Lahore, Karachi and Quetta saying that these incidents were eye openers. When the rulers are willing to release a national traitor like Shakil Afridi how this country would get peace and stability, he questioned.

He said if a terrorist or criminal working under foreign patronage commits terrorism in Pakistan and is allowed to return back unscathed, what result the extension to the military court and strict implementation of the NAP could give.

He said for a lasting peace and stability it is necessary to give strict punishments to the traitors, terrorists, extremists and agents of foreign countries.

In past government surrendered before USA by releasing Raymond Davis said Shakoor and questioned Is Dr Shakil being released under the Nation Action Plan (NAP). He warned that if the rulers failed to secure the repatriation of Dr Siddiqui, Pakistani nation would strongly protest and besiege their palaces.