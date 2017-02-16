KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf yesterday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly, demanding to start operation against terrorist outfits in Punjab province under the National Action Plan.

The resolution was submitted by PTI lawmakers Khurram Sher Zaman and Seema Zia in the provincial assembly secretariat. The resolution has asked the federal government to bound Punjab government to implement all points of the National Action Plan in true letter and spirit.

It further said that action against these elements in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhua had yielded positive results but unfortunately nothing of this sort is seen in Punjab province.

If action under National Action Plan would have been taken in Punjab province also, then the Lahore blast outside Punjab Assembly would have had not happened. Later talking to media, Khurram Sher Zaman said that terrorist are hitting at their will in Punjab province due to lack of action under National Action Plan and it seems that Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanullah had become a facilitator of the terrorists. “Rana Sanaullah should have had resigned from his post over this incident in Lahore,’ he demanded. He further criticized the silence of federal government over lack of action from federal authorities against the provincial government over these security failures.

“This unjust behavior of the federal government is creating sense of deprivation among the provinces,” he said and demanded to expand the ambit of operation against terrorists in Punjab province also.