KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies running after the explosive leaden vehicles roaming to carry out the attacks in the country’s commercial hub, The Nation learnt yesterday.

According to the details, secrete agencies have directed concern law enforcement agencies in the Sindh province and particularly in Karachi.

Security establishment have directed LEAs to beef up the security across the province following the current spell of tragic incidents occurred in three provinces of the country including Punjab, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Following the three consecutive suicide blasts in three provinces of the country, police and rangers put on high alert across the province particularly in the metropolis.

A threat alert has reportedly been revealed that the security agencies have had arrested two militants revealing the information about the explosive leaden vehicles including a car and pickup van. The report sent to the concern security agencies pointed out that the vehicles carrying 80 to 120 kilograms of explosive.

The militants arrested revealed that both vehicles including were rigged in a workshop located in district East, and accused persons arrested were involved in the business. Report said that militants in the custody were unaware about current location of the both vehicles since vehicles were taken away by the militants.

The militants were also pointed out the car model 2001, and white pickup van aimed to target city largest shopping mall and hotel. Militants said that car is being prepared to hit the shopping mall located in city’s posh area Clifton while pickup van is ready to target hotel located in district south.

Following the threats law enforcement agencies have boosted up the snap checking across the city to intercept the vehicles before any tragic incident.

On the other side, a high level meeting was held at Rangers Headquarters headed by Director General (DG) Rangers, Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja, additional IG Sindh, Additional IG Karachi, Additional IG CTD and officials of the intelligence agencies and Rangers also attended the meeting.

According to a press statement issued by Rangers on Wednesday, the meeting reviewed the security arrangements to make sure the law and order situation following the current wave of terrorism. “A strategy was also made to make strong coordination between the law enforcement agencies to avoid any untoward incident,” it reads.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh A D Khawaja issued directives to the police to enhance security over the province following the deadly attack at Peshawar. He also directed to make sure the implementation on the police security plan and asked zonal police chiefs to ensure the security arrangements. According to a statement issued by Central Police Office, IGP Sindh also directed to speed up targeted operations and raids against criminals elements.

The current spell of the target killing on sectarian grounds, attacks on media persons and law enforcers indicating the existence of militants in the metropolis despite the three years long operation and tall claims of LEAs.

A senior police officer wish to anonymous revealed that situation is worse than earlier because militants outfits have had energised and strengthen in last three years operation. The officer termed 20 percent decline in current law and order situation adding that the thousands of outlaws were arrested but conviction rate remains zero, witnessing the failure of Karachi operation.