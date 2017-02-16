KARACHI - The Sindh government yesterday decided to introduce proposed ‘Sindh Anti-Corruption Agency Act’ in order to further empower the existing Anti-Corruption Establishment of the province.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Chairman ACE Ghulam Qadir Thebo, all his directors and other concerned officers.

The silent feature of the proposed Act include recovery of illegal gain through court; imposition of fine not less than illegal gain derived. On conviction, accused shall stand disqualified from being elected as member of parliament/ provincial assembly etc and shall not be eligible to hold any public office for a period of 10 years.

The silent features of the proposed Rules are constitution of executive board of the agency headed by the chairman; appointment of public prosecutors and power of anti-corruption court to attach property.

The chief minister directed the chairman to send the proposed Act and Rules to the law department for vetting and then he would chair a meeting with his legal team to finalise it. He added that the NAB was encroaching the powers of anti-corruption of the provincial government. Under the 18th amendment only provincial government is competent enough to exercise anti-corruption powers.

“I am going to enhance its scope further so that corruption system could be eliminated from the provincial government,” he said.