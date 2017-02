HYDERABAD: Sindh University Jamshoro bus has killed a student today at Zero Point, Jamshoro.

A third year student at Physics Department in Sindh University, Saima Memon, was shifted to Civil Hospital Jamshoro, but she was declared dead.

Students of Sindh University surrounded the bus and recorded their protest against the university administration.

Earlier on February 8, a student lost his life after he fell off from the university’s bus.