KARACHI - At least three people were killed and two others were seriously wounded when a yellow cab turned turtle at Lyari Expressway near Garden locality within the limits of Pak Colony police station on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place when five people on-boarded on a yellow cab were travelling a Lyari Expressway from Sohrab Goth to Mauripur.

“No exact idea how actually the accident occurred but apparently the driver lost control of a cab due to speed and the cab fell down to the Lyari riverbed after crossing the under construction part of the expressway,” said Pak Colony SHO Abdullah Bhutto. “We have shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.”

Following the accident, rescuers from different welfare organizations reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured persons to the hospital. Deceased persons included 50-year-old Kaleem, Saleh Muhammad, 60, and Faiz Muhammad while the injured as Abdul Haq, 45 and 12-year-old boy, Naveed.

The bodies and the injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police and Rangers reached the site to inquire about the accident.

Traffic accidents have become a frequent occurrence in Karachi as major roads of the city are dug up for construction.

At least five people including two female school teachers were killed and over two dozen passengers were wounded when a Badin bounded passenger bus hit one of the columns of the Toll Plaza on national highway on Tuesday. Apart from this, six students have been killed in road accidents this month.

Three injured in firing incident

Three people including two women were injured in firing by two unknown suspects in sector 5M north Karachi.

Sources said that on Wednesday morning some unknown motorcyclists opened fire on two females including Narmeen, Ghazala and one other man Tahir after these three put up resistance in alleged robbery incident near Asar Imam Bargah, within the jurisdiction of Bilal Colony police in sector 5M. As a result of firing all three were injured while the suspects managed to escape from the scene.

Police have shifted the injured into nearby local hospital for first aid.

Police said that all injured were the residents of same locality and the incident has taken place for offering resistance by the injured in dacoity incident.