KARACHI - Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Wednesday morning and inspected the pathological laboratory and blood bank.

Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Senior Director Health and Medical Services Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi, Dr Nasir Javed and Medical Superintendent of ASH Dr Nadeem Rajput were also present on this occasion, said a statement.

On reviewing the condition of pathological and molecular laboratory, the Deputy Mayor Karachi instructed the DG Technical Services to arrange repairing and maintenance works so that it could work in a better way.

He said the pathological lab was very important section of the hospital, therefore, it must be equipped with necessary equipments. Dr Arshad also inspected the under construction building of the ENT and Eyes Department and gave necessary directives for its early completion with better standard.

Later, the Deputy Mayor was briefed about the computerization process in ASH and its requirements by the M.S of the hospital.

The purchase of medicines and other required items were also discussed on this occasion.