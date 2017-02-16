SHIKARPUR - An elderly woman identified as Hakim, wife of Hazoor Bakhsh, resident of tehsil Thul of district Jacobabad, was killed in road accident in the limits of Mian Sahib police station, on Wednesday.

According to police, a speeding wagon which was heading to Thul from Jacobabad, hit an elderly woman, who was trying to cross the road and killed her on the spot. The driver of the wagon fled away.

Area police handed over the body of the deceased to her heirs after conducting post-mortem from Rural Health Centre Sultankot, police added. The driver of the wagon is still at large till filing of the story.

BOY DROWNS

A five-years-old boy identified as Syed Fazal Shah, son of Syed Syed Zaman Shah, was drowned into pond, outside of his village Dadu Bakhirar, in the limits of Mian Sahib police station, on Wednesday.

According to police, the boy was playing near the pond when his feet slipped at fell into the pond and drowned.

The local divers fished out the body of deceased boy and handed over to his relatives for burial formalities.