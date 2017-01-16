KARACHI/LARKANA - A three-day polio eradication campaign is being launched in Sindh province from today, said Sindh Minister for Population Welfare Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani here on Sunday.

He directed all the district population officers, medical officers, reproductive health services centers (RHS) along with field staff to extend full cooperation to the Health Department during the campaign to be carried out from Jan 16 to 18.

The minister said with combine efforts and dedication "we will complete our mission of `Polio-free Pakistan' soon"."We are to save and secure our nation and these children will steer the country in future, their health and safety is state's responsibility," he added.

The Minister for Population Welfare said he will himself visit and monitor the campaign and contribution of the Population Welfare Department. He said that all stakeholders are committed to pool resources in the national cause. The Population Welfare Department is an active partner of this campaign and ready to render all material and non-material resources from provincial to district and district to community levels, it was further pointed out.

Meanwhile, the arrangements have been finalised for conducting four-day anti-polio campaign in Larkana district from Jan 16 to 19. More than 306,850 children would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during in the campaign, said District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Abdul Fateh Bughio here on Sunday.

He said 758 mobile teams have been constituted which will visit all the areas, including far-flung areas of the district, to accomplish the task. He further said 'Roaming polio teams' have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children.

The DHO Larkana said transit polio teams have also been formed, which would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district.

Dr. Fateh Bughio urged the parents to cooperate with polio teams to make the polio campaign a success. He also urged religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community leaders to help make the campaign successful.