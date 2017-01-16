KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Dr Khatu Mal Jeevan has announced that the provincial government will soon launch Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship for the students belonging to the minority community.

Giving details, he said under the programme, scholarships would be awarded to the students studying in public sector schools, colleges and universities, on the basis of merit and poverty.

Taking to a delegation of minority students, belonging to different educational institutions, which called on him here at his office on Sunday, Jeevan advised students of public sector universities to submit their scholarship forms through their universities at the Minority Department office located in Sindh Secretariat 4-A, Block-12 as early as possible.

Jeewan further said that the provincial government had tried its best to take all the measures to provide education opportunities to the talented needy students. “It is government’s priority to provide quality education to all the students irrespective of their caste and religion,” he said.

He added that the provincial Education Department was also financing the education of talented and needy students through endowment funds.