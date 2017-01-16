KARACHI - Karachi University's Director Admissions Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi on Sunday notified names of the students who had got admission in evening programmes, 2017.

The selected candidates are directed to submit their admission fees between January 16 and 19 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Camp Office of the Directorate of the Admissions located at the Gymnasium Hall, near Post office KU.

Candidates not satisfied with the provisional admission list can submit a claim form that can be obtained from UBL Bank University Campus Branch against payment of Rs500 from January 16 to 19, it was further stated.

Moreover, candidates who wish to take admissions on the donor seats in evening programmes may collect their admission forms paying Rs2,200 from January 16 to 20 from UBL Booth at Silver Jubilee Gate KU from 9 am to 4 pm and submit these to the Directorate of Admissions at Administration Block KU from 9:30 am to 4 pm.