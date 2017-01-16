MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of people, including women and children, belonging to Hameed Pura Colony no 1 and 2, Thamsabad, Khaar Para, Hirabad, Mehran colony, held a protest demonstration at Ring Road near Khaan Naka Chowk to protest against gas load shedding and power outages.

Led by Councilor Abdul Majeed Advocate, Muhammad Rafique Halepota and Ali Imran Sheikh, the protesters were carrying banners and placards in their hands, and were raising slogans against Hesco and Sui gas department officers.

They blocked the Ring Road. As a result, traffic jam was created on both sides of the road as hundreds of vehicles, including heavy ones, lined up one after the other.

The protestors also burnt old tyres to block the road. Later, talking to media men, the protesters complained that their areas were deprived of sui gas and electricity for the last 36 hours. “As a result, we are facing great hardships,” they said.

They blamed SSGC Mirpurkhas and Hesco Mirpurkhas division for their miseries, saying officials of these two departments were recovering the line losses and gas and power theft by resorting to gas and electricity loadshedding.

They lamented that they had been forced to go to their workplaces without taking breakfast. “Even we cannot feed our children before sending them to schools,” they complained.

They further said that they had been compelled to use coal and wood for cooking food. “Due to this, we are enduring additional expenses,” they added.

They protested that despite the fact that they had complained various times to the concerned authorities, no one had lent an ear to them.

They demanded the higher authorities to take immediate notice, ensure proper supply of sui gas and power supply to their areas to remove their hardships.

Later, SHO negotiated with them and tried to convince them to disperse peacefully, saying he had approached the concerned officers for the restoration of gas and power supply.

But they refused to disperse unless the officers of the concerned departments themselves did not assure them.

The protest was on till the filing of this news.