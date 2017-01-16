KARACHI : Although the rainwater has been done away with from most of the government buildings but it seems that everyone ignored Quaid-e-Azam’s birthplace Wazir Mansion where the water is still very much in place for the last two days.

After the visits by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, administration started working finally and water was drained off from all the important highways but Wazir Mansion was ignored by all. This water has now become a pond and it is fast turning into mud now.

Every passerby is facing the problem here as the water has neither been drained off nor is anyone focused towards it. Endemics are feared to break here but the administration is still not looking towards it.