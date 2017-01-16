KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq has said that stage is all set for an Islamic revolution, not only in Pakistan but across the world.

He opined that unrest in the world from Kashmir to the Middle East indicated that the world was ready to reject the so-called New World Order.

He was addressing a day-long activity under the banner of 'Karachi Konnect'17' on Sunday.

Thousands of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) alumni gathered at the Karachi Expo Center for the event.

The event comprised of three sessions, chaired by former nazim-e-aala of IJT as well as the former amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Syed Munnawar Hassan, JI Pakistan Deputy Chief Fareedullah Paracha and Sirajul Haq himself. A large number of prominent figures, including various columnists, intellectuals and professionals, JI, Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman, IJT Alumni Head Dr Wasay Shakir, besides current and former IJT office-bearers attended the 'Karachi Konnect'17'.

Besides this, tens of thousands of people, once associated with IJT, also attended the function.

Siraj continued that on domestic front, children were starving, degree holders were seeking livelihood, but the status-quo, based on double standards, favoured only the corrupt.

He took oath from the participants to struggle for a peaceful Islamic revolution in Pakistan.

Talking about IJT, he said that IJT was not only the name of an organisation, but is also an ideology.

He added that IJT propagates the same thing for which Allah Almighty had sent prophets.

“It is a continuous struggle. Our Holy Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life teaches us to follow the golden principles of Islam,” he observed. He referred to the remarks made by Justice Khosa recently that if real accountability was held, all politicians would be jailed except a former worker of IJT.

He shared several flashbacks from his memory with the gathering, and urged the alumni to strengthen the JI and take part in the struggle for a peaceful, prosperous and Islamic welfare state in Pakistan. Siraj said that the entire struggle of IJT was aimed at creating a society in which it was easy to be virtuous and difficult to commit sins.

Earlier, in his address, Syed Munawar Hassan said that it was a universal reality that only youngsters in general and students in particular could work for a revolution.

“It is a blessing of Allah (The Almighty) that IJT activists have kept the beacon of hope for an Islamic revolution alive,”

He urged the participants to follow the message of Islam and play their due role in bringing Islamic revolution in the country.

He stressed the need for holding such events on regular basis.

Senior columnist, author and intellectual Shah Nawaz Farooqi, in his address, focused on the personality and contributions of JI founder Syed Abul A’la Maududi.

He said that the literature produced by him received overwhelming response from the entire world and his writings were translated in over 75 languages.

“Maududi was the man of his century,” Farooqi said, and added, “JI and IJT are the results of his ideology.”

Prominent scholar, motivational speaker and one of the top experts on personality development, Bashir Jumma, said that IJT taught its followers such lessons which are not taught in academies otherwise. “IJT gives its followers realisation, spirit, management, planning and above all to always eye the highest moral values and follow the pious cause of one's life,” he added.

He added that IJT’s message was respect for humanity and bringing purity in one's life.