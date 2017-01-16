MIRPURKHAS - Two persons were killed while five others were injured seriously in a road accident near Balochabad morr on Umerkot-Mirpurkhas highway here late Saturday night.

Report said that a speeding car and an ambulance collided head on.

As a result two persons Attaullah Qumbhar and Ghansham Das were killed on the spot, while five persons, Sachal , Amjad, Raja, Jhamandas and Nemat bibi sustained serious injuries, rushed to the Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid and then admitted to the Surgical Ward.