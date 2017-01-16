MIRPURKHAS - Two persons were killed while five others were injured seriously in a road accident near Balochabad morr on Umerkot-Mirpurkhas highway here late Saturday night.
Report said that a speeding car and an ambulance collided head on.
As a result two persons Attaullah Qumbhar and Ghansham Das were killed on the spot, while five persons, Sachal , Amjad, Raja, Jhamandas and Nemat bibi sustained serious injuries, rushed to the Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid and then admitted to the Surgical Ward.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 16-Jan-2017 here.