KHAIRPUR - Sindh Education Minister Jam Mahtab Ali Khan Dahar has announced that the appointment of headmasters and teachers in all districts of the province would be made on merit very soon.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed buildings of Government Boys High School Mir Khan Rind, Government Primary School Ghulam Hussain Solangi on Saturday, Dahar said that the government was keenly interested in providing quality education for the better future of the country.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had imposed education emergency for the promotion of education, and the education department had reopened thousands of schools in the province.

The minister added new colleges and schools were being built in Sindh.

He said that the phenomenon of ghost teachers had negatively impacted the education sector, and now biometric system had been introduced at schools which due to which attendance of teachers had increased.

Dahar said categorically that there was no need for ghost teachers, and they would be sent to their homes.

The minister urged teachers to take complete interest in their profession.

Asking people to send their children to schools, he said that the provincial government had already waived fees up to inter level.

On the occasion, Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Syed Aijaz Ali Shah said that the government had taken measures for the promotion of education. He appealed to masses to cooperate with the government. Earlier, Dahar reached Mureed Shakh and offered condolences to Lal Ghulam Rasool Pathan over the deaths of his son and daughter-in-law.