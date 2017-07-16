KARACHI - Police have registered a case against unidentified heavily armed persons for allegedly raiding the house of sister of former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain.

Over dozen armed men have been nominated in the case registered at Tipu Sultan police station.

Dr Asim had been released about four months ago from the prison. He was facing corruption charges by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Police said that in the FIR, Dr Asim had said that unidentified persons, who, he doubted, were the NAB personnel raided his sister’s residence at Block 6, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS). However, his sister, Dr Rubina, was not at home at the time of the raid. He stated that the men forcibly entered his sister’s residence, grabbed a watchman, held him hostage and forced him to unlock all the rooms.

DSP Izhar Lahori said that case had been registered against unidentified persons while further investigation was underway.

Dr Asim, a close aide of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, faces corruption references pertaining to land fraud amounting to Rs9.5 billion, money laundering of Rs3 billion, and misuse of authority and criminal breach of trust in a fertiliser scam of Rs450 billion.

The NAB had also accused him of illegally awarding contracts to a privately-managed gas processing company, Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited, to process gas from government-owned gas fields without an open auction, causing a loss of Rs17.338 billion to the national exchequer.

He was also accused of providing treatment and shelter to criminals at his hospitals at the behest of leaders belonging to various political parties.

The Sindh High Court on March 29 had accepted the bail plea of the former petroleum minster in corruption cases against him.