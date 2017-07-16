SUKKUR - Hajj flights would start from Sukkur Airport on July 27, with first flight would carry 160 pilgrims.

This year total 1410 pilgrims are expected to fly to Saudi Arabia from Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur through nine flights. In order to finalise the arrangements, Commissioner Sukkur Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch presided over a meeting at his office on Saturday which was attended by the officials and representatives from different departments, including Civil Aviation, PIA, Municipal Administration, health, police, customs, Anti-Narcotics and others.

Deputy Director Hajj told the meeting that this year total 1410 pilgrims would depart from Sukkur airport.

The commissioner, on the occasion, directed the concerned departments to ensure the provision of all necessary facilities, including cleanliness, pure drinking water, electricity, including streetlights, health and other facilities at Hajj Complex.

He also directed the availability of ambulance and fire brigade services round the clock besides the presence of doctors and paramedics at medical camps.

He also asked the concerned officials to make foolproof security arrangements from Hajj Complex to the airport and keep an eye on the movement of suspected persons besides deploying lady police at Hajj Complex.

The commissioner said that a letter would be written to Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) for exempting Hajj Complex from loadshedding during the Hajj operation.

He informed that vaccination for pilgrims would start from July 17, adding that pilgrims should reach the Hajj complex two days before the Hajj flight.

According to Hajj schedule, the first flight carrying 160 Hajj pilgrims would depart from Sukkur Airport for Jeddah via Karachi on 27th July, 2nd flight 28th July, 3rd flight on 29th July, 4th flight on 30th July, 5th flight on 1st August, 6th flight on 3rd August, 7th flight on 4th August, 8th flight on 5th August while 9th and last flight would depart on 6th August.