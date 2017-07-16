SHIKARPUR - Increasing population is a big challenge and difficult target for whole world hence we must play their pivotal role to control over it especially in Pakistan because growing ratio of Population will be proved dangerous for Pakistan, especially Sindh province whereas people of Sindh should accept such challenge and play their an important role to face it for their better future.

This was said by the speakers of the seminar organized by Populations Department Shikarpur with the collaboration with Center for Communication Program Pakistan [CCPP] and RSPN, to mark the world population day held at Government High School No. 2, here on Saturday.

Dr Qazi Khursheed, the District Health Officer [DHO], was chief guest while Zahid Hussain Katpar, the DPWD, Dr Naila Khoso, DCPN Shikarpur, and Ms Humeera Soomro, the District Program Officer were honorable guests in the program. Speakers further said that due to increasing population Pakistan has been facing severe hardships for long in this relation keeping an eye over increasing population government wants to control on it because increasing population brings several troubles and difficulties for masses. Also, Captain Shahid Khokhar was also highlighted the several negative aspects of increasing population and urged the people of Shikarpur to play their role to control over population of the country in order to face difficulties, threats and hardship being faced by people of Pakistan in this regard 03 RHSA center, 03 MSU centers and 40 welfare centers across Shikarpur were being managed by Population department Shikarpur in order to provide free health facilities as well as awareness at their Mohalls.

The event was attended by a large number of elected representatives, communities from rural areas, USAID MCH partners, officials of the Population Department and Leady Health Workers.

In last, awards were also distributed amongst the LHWs over their best performance.