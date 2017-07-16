MIRPURKHAS - All Private Schools Management Association Mirpurkhas Region President Faisal Khan Zai and General Secretary Noman Halepota have expressed their grave concern over 20 percent increase in the fees of all types of forms by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE). In a joint press statement issued here on Saturday, they said that they could not believe BISE’s decision. They demanded the board’s administration withdraw its decision and restore old fees to save the poor students and their parents from additional burden.