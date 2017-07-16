MIRPURKHAS - Scores of workers and office- bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally here on Saturday, in which they demanded resignation from PM Nawaz. Led by PTI leader Haleem Adil, MNA Lal Malhi, Noor Muhammad Siaal and Tauseef Malik, the workers were carrying banners and placards and were raising slogans such as Go Nawaz Go and others. The participants also distributed pamphlets bearing the slogan, “Go Nawaz Go”. They marched through main roads and arrived at a local press club where speaking to the protesters, Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that Nawaz Sharif and his family members had looted the country.

’s resources and were involved in money laundering as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had stated in its report to the Supreme Court.