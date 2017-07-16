MIRPURKHAS - Rain lashed taluka Shujaabad and taluka Digri of the district late Friday night as a result of which low-lying areas were inundated.

However, people expressed happiness over the rainfall.

Rain continued for an hour as a result of which temperatures decreased while the rainwater was accumulated in the low-lying areas of Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Digri and Mirwah Gorchani.

People expressed their happiness over the rainfall, and said they were facing acute shortage of water as the district was situated in the tail-end area of lower Nara canal command area. Power supply was disconnected as rainfall started and after was restored after six hours. The suspension in power resulted in the suspension of water supply.