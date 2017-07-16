SHIKARPUR - In order to uproot the network of criminals and anti-social elements, newly posted SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail has decided to launch a grand operation in the precincts of Sultankot, Garhi Tegho and Garhi Yasin where such elements usually seek refuge.

The SSP conveyed the decision while presiding over a high-level meeting held here at SSP Office on Saturday.

The SSP said that intelligence reports would be compiled in advance and specific areas would be cordoned off ahead of the operation while mobile network would be jammed so that the criminals and terrorists could not be alerted by their accomplices. “Heavy police contingents will also be deployed at all the entry and exit points of the Katcha area and pickets will be erected on the right embankment of River Indus to restrict the movement of criminals,” he said, and added, “Armoured Personnel Carrier [APC] will remain standby to avert any untoward incident.”

He further said the list of high-profile criminals would be shared and that it had been decided to fire mortar shells at their hideouts. “Quick Relief Force [QRF] commandos will be dispatched to the right embankment of Indus River, adjacent to Sukkur, Kashmore & Ghotki districts to cleanse safe havens of criminals and terrorists where they hide after committing crimes,” he informed. “The operation will continue till the elimination of last criminal for restoring peace in the district,” he resolved.