KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Saturday that rain emergency had been declared in view of heavy rains expected in Karachi.

During his visit to different areas of Malir along with DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza, Vice Chairman Ahmer Ali, MNA Sajid Ahmed and KMC Municipal Services head, he said that drains were being cleaned speedily to clear choking points.

Wasim visited Khokhrapar, Barf Khana, Kala Board and National Highway to check and review the situation.

On this occasion, he directed municipal services department to provide more machinery to DMC Korangi so that drains located there could be cleaned properly.

He said such measures should be taken by municipal staff that could save the people from any inconvenience during monsoon season.

Criticising the Sindh government for what he said its indifferent attitude towards Karachi, he said it was unfortunate particularly if seen in the context that the city fed whole country because of its major share in the national income.

The mayor also inspected drain cleaning at Kala Board and reviewed work on under- construction road in Khokhrapar and directed the staff to complete these assignments speedily.

Wasim said the road would be completed in two months to facilitate commuting in the area.

He added that all KMC officials had been directed to remain alert during the rain emergency.

Minister assures Bengalis resolution of their problems

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the government of Sindh is taking concrete steps to build a hospital for Bengali fishermen to provide basic health facilities to them.

He was addressing a public gathering, organised by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Pakistan Bengalis Action Committee, at Muhammadi (Machar) Colony here on Saturday evening.

The minister said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, priority would be given to the fulfilment of all basic needs of Bengalis besides provision of facilities to them because they were our brothers. “There is no difference between us,” he pointed out.

He further said that CNICs would be issued to them after verification and their genuine issues would be resolved on priority basis.

Informing the gathering that committees would be constituted for Bengalis at district level, Nasir said that Shaikh Feroze would be member of the committee tasked with resolving the issues of Bengalis with NADRA.

“They will also be provided electricity if they pay their bills regularly,” the minister said, and added, “Members of the community would be provided interest free loans besides financial support and development works would also be launched in the areas they are living in.”

Sheikh M Feroze, PPP Pakistan Bengalis Action Committee president, Abdul Bur, Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman, Vice Chairman Abuzar Mariwala, Maulana Rafique ul Hussaini, Naeem Shaikh Allauddin also spoke on the occasion and intimated the minister about the grievances and problems being faced by Bengali fishermen, including those related to health, education, and issuance of national identity cards.