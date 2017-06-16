Kandhkot - One person was killed while thirteen others, including women and children, were critically injured in a collision between heavy trailer and a passenger van here on Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred near Zorgarh stop. A heavy trailer collided with a passenger van coming from the opposite direction as a result of which one person Mohammad Bux Golo died on the spot, while 13 people, including Mohammad Amir, Hazzar Bangwar , Zafar Ali, Attaullah , Ranu Mahmdani, Ashraf Sangi, Soofal, Mohammad Hassan, Hanif Bhutto, Eidan and Rasool Bux sustained serious injuries.

Later police rushed to the spot and shifted dead and the injured to DHQ Kandhkot.

Four injured persons were referred to other hospitals after the provision of first aid due their critical condition.

Security arrangements for Youme Ali reviewed:

Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore held a meeting with Shia scholars to discuss with them the security situation ahead of Youm-e-Ali.

According to details, SSP Kashmore Dr Samiullah Soomro met with Shia scholars, and assured them complete security on the eve of Youm- e- Ali.

“More than 1800 police officials will be deployed along different routes of the entire district where processions are expected,” he informed.

On the occasion, he directed all DSPs, SHOs and SIs to monitor the movement of processions along the routes. He also directed the SHOs to keep an eye on areas of the province bordering with Punjab and Balochistan to preempt any untoward incident.