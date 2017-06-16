KARACHI - The Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh (ACE) has decided to establish its own Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to improve the performance of the department.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by the Chairman Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Ghulam Qadir Thebo at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting also decided to establish a training academy for the officers and officials of ACE Sindh. Anti Corruption Establishment Director Usman Ghani Siddique briefed the meeting about different important cases including Tractor Subsidy case, Intermediate Board Karachi, Sindh university land case and cases of other departments.

The director in his briefing told the meeting that ACE received 1710 application during last three months. “ACE teams have conducted 26 surprise visits and 43 raids at various departments of Government of Sindh” he added.

13 government officers and official have been caught red handed while taking bribe; apprehend 50 absconders and 50 court challans have also been submitted during the last three months.

Thebo directed the officers of ACE to send list of 1653 absconders to Sindh police to arrest the untraceable absconders.

He further said that keeping in view modern era it has become mandatory to establish Forensic science Lab and Training Academy for ACE Sindh and for this technical officers, revenue experts and auditors will also be appointed.

“We have received applications against corrupt officers of different department and one cannot even get registered his FIR without bribery,” said the Chairman ACE.

The meeting was attended by the Director Legal Abdul Hanan Sheikh, Director Enquiries Zubair Pervez, Deputy Director Ghazanfar Qadri, Deputy Secretary Mansoor Hussan Wassan and Deputy Directors of Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderbad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro.