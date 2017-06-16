KARACHI - The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi has started Namaz-e-Eid arrangements, include cleaning and lighting in the surroundings of mosques, Imambargahs and other venues of Eid prayers.

DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyer Raza along with chairmen union committees, vice chairmen and officials concerned visited main Eid Gah in Shah Faisal Coloney to review development work, said a statement on Thursday.

The chairman also visited different areas of Shah Faisal Zone and reviewed development works as well as arrangements in the surroundings of the venues of Eid prayers.

He directed the officials to develop Eid Gah at Shah Faisal Colony as model Eid Gah of the district and that work be executed with consultation of Eid Gah Committee.