KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the atrocities being committed by K-Electric was on rise, even in the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing an Iftar party, he said that the delay in justice is tantamount to denial of justice. He further said that the JI campaign against the KE was continued.

He said that the KE was collecting millions of rupees illegally from masses. The company was minting money in the name of fuel adjustment charges but on other hand, it was not supplying electric power to its customers.

Talking about the local issues, he said that the struggle against the corrupt elements in the society is the politics of JI.

He stressed the need to support rightness against evil forces in the society. He was of view that provision of justice on people’s doorstep should be the first priority of the government.

The JI leader urged masses to take Ramadan as the month of opportunity to seek blessings of Allah Almighty. He said that the holy month urges Muslims to develop their character. He said that the month increases faith of Muslims.

He was of the view that establishing a government based on the principles of Islam is the need of the hour.