KARACHI - The man who used to roam around in the streets of Federal B Area, Karachi with a lion cub was arrested. Malik Saqlain was arrested by the police on the directives of the home minister.

The Azizabad police registered a case against the suspect over negligence and spreading fear and panic. The cub is being kept at Saqlain’s house. The suspect will be produced before a court for remand.

More than 40 held

in search operation

More than 40 suspects were nabbed during police search operations in different areas of Karachi.

According to media reports, Police have carried out search operation in different areas of Karachi including Faisal Highway, Orangi Town, Malair, Johar Abad and Jackson and apprehended more than 40 suspicious persons.

Meanwhile, one man was killed while other was injured in a firing incident on Faisal Highway.

Police have also arrested the wife of a Taxi Driver, Maqsood, who was involved in killing her husband three years before along with another man Asif.

Suspect Ayesha wanted to marry with Asif after killing her husband.

Meanwhile, 35 suspicious persons have been nabbed during search operation by police and security agencies within the jurisdiction of Paradi Police.

Meanwhile, 9 suspects were held by police along with weapons from the areas of Malair, Johar Abad, Jackson and Orangi involved in different street crimes.