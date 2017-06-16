MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon has called upon the philanthropists to support Gulistan-e- Mazoreen Center so that it could cater to the needs of the disabled in a more professional manner.

Speaking as a chief guest at the distribution ceremony of Eid gifts, tricycles, sewing machines and wheelchairs among the deserving special children here at Gulistan-e-Mazoreen Center on Thursday, he added the government was resolving the problems of people by providing them jobs according to their quota.

The event was attended by officials, notables, representatives of NGOs and journalists.

The DC paid rich tributes to the centre’s administration for organising this programme each year before Eidul Fitr to support special children.

He said that performance of the center had improved as a large number of disabled children had become its members, and on behalf of the district administration, he assured the centre complete cooperation.

Municipal Committee Chairman Mirpurkhas Farooque Jameel Durrani congratulated the centre’s management.

Former minority MNA Kishanchand Parwani said that there was need for such welfare organisations in the society in order to enable the special persons to play their role in the society.

Afaq Ahmed Khan, patron of the Gulistan-e- Mazoreen Center, said that the management had provided wheelchairs to many special children who usually stayed at their homes in order to enable them to come out of their houses.

He also presented performance report on the occasion.

On this occasion Irfana Bajwa, Masood Bajwa, software engineer Lubna, Kamran Memon, ASP Asif, Muhammad Raza Sial and Nek Muhammad of National Bank of Pakistan distributed 80 Eid gifts, 16 tricycles, six sewing machines and one wheel chair among the deserving disabled girls and boys.