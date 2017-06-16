KARACHI - The authorities are likely to ban pillion-riding and suspend the cellular service on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) to be held on Saturday.

Sources in Sindh police said that keeping the threats of terrorism in view, the police department has requested the authorities concerned to ban the pillion-riding in parts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur while also to suspend the cellular service on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

A senior police official said that intelligence agencies have warned of possible terror activities on the day therefore the department while taking the precautionary measures have requested the authorities concerned to ban the pillion riding and suspend the cellular service.

The paramilitary force Rangers and police have been put on high alert while the IGP Sindh have also ordered the police to enhance patrolling and snap checking within their areas to avoid any untoward incident and to pass the day peacefully.