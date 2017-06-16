KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is taking keen interest in accommodating clean faces of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in order to gain advantage of political uncertainty in Karachi after the emergence of cracks in MQM.

According to sources, senior PML-N leaders are trying to ensure the inclusion of MQM sector in-charges in the party in order to strengthen PML-N in the city.

The sources further said that several sector in-charges who are confused about either joining the Pak Sarzamaeen Party (PSP), MQM-Pakistan (MMQ-P) or are still in MQM London (MQM-L) had been approached by PML-N. “In return they will be given the assurances that they will not be arrested during ongoing raids against the party activists,” they elaborated.

It was further revealed that initially Senator Nehal Hashmi had been tasked with approaching local MQM leaders in the city, but now Sindh Governor Muhammd Zubair is himself overseeing all these efforts to strengthen the party in the metropolis. Apart from that, he is also making contacts with MQM leaders, particularly those having expertise to run party structure in the metropolis.

It is worth mentioning here that the MQM workers have been influenced by various means to join newly formed party of former mayor Karachi Syed Mustafa Kamal.

But majority of workers still remain loyal to the party chief Altaf Hussain, and are offering lame excuses to avoid joining PSP or MQM-Pakistan.

Currently, Nawaz League Karachi chapter stabbed to get the support of the MQM sectors once ran in the constituency of the Provincial Assembly PS-114, which will witnessed the bypolls on July 9.

PML-Nawaz has fielded Ali Akber Gujjar to run for elections on provincial assembly seat in the hope to get maximum votes with the support of MQM’s sector-based leadership.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the PML-N leadership aims to win four to six provincial assembly seats in the next general elections with the help of MQM’s organisational structure.

On the other hand, MQM-L leadership that has completely failed to restore relationship with the country’s establishment has also given a green signal to its workers to carry on political activities from other political parties’ platforms, except Dr Farooq Sattar-led MQM and Kamal`s PSP.

A senior MQM worker, commenting on the current situation, told The Nation that the Karachi targeted operation had not only panicked the workers but after the launch of Mustafa Kamal`s PSP and disassociation of Dr Farooq Sattar led MQM-P with Altaf Hussain, they were further tested.

“Thousands of MQM workers were arrested by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) after the launch of Karachi operation while the arrests were still underway.

Entire picture has changed now and there is no sign of reorganizing of MQM led by Altaf Hussain and it seems like that it would not be an easy task for the London leadership to participate in the next general election. The only way to keep the workers in the political scenario left is inclusion of workers in other political parties except those newly established group and parties carries the label of the traitor in the book of the London leadership.

PMLN as compared to the other political forces suits MQM workers better as earlier inclusion of the entire MQM Shah Faisal Sector in Nawaz League not only relief the workers but gave them a chance to carry on politics in their neighborhood, he added.