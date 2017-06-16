KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja has announced Rs5 million cash reward for assisting law enforcers to re-arrest Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militants escaped from Karachi Central Jail.

In a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office on Thursday, IG Khawaja made this announcement and pledged that the name of the helping person(s) will be kept secret.

The two militants, Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firaun alias Sher Khan alias Shahzad alias Bhai, and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Munna, broke out of prison on Wednesday.

The militants affiliated with the Hafiz Qasim Rasheed and Sabir Munna groups of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. These groups are considered the most dangerous wings of the proscribed sectarian outfit. Ahmed alias Munna was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The meeting was attended by Karachi Additional IG (AIG) Mushtaq Mehr, Special Branch AIG Dr Waliullah Dal, Deputy IGs and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from all districts of the city.

On the other side, a judicial magistrate remanded on Thursday a dozen police officials and personnel to prison for their alleged negligence resulting in the escape of two suspected radicalized militants from jail.

Following the escape of the prisoners Prison Superintendent Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Deputy Superintendent Faheem Memon, Assistant Superintendent Abdul Rehman Shaikh, ASI Faroosh Muhammad, police commando Nawab Ali, and Constables Atta Muhammad, Muhammad Amir, Abdul Ghaffor, Saeed Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad, Tagial Naseer and Nadir Ali were suspended by the authorities.

Taking action against them, Prisons Deputy Inspector General Ashraf Ali Nizamani wrote a letter to the New Town Station House Officer to register a case against them and the suspects who escaped. The case, 149/2017, was lodged on his direction under sections 223, 224, 225, 225-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

New Town SHO Hikamatullah confirmed that officials and personnel nominated in the FIR were arrested and produced before a District East judicial magistrate on Thursday. The magistrate remanded them to prison and fixed next hearing of the case on June 29.

Meanwhile, the IGP overviewed the police security plan for the last ten days of Ramazan and gave directions to his sub-ordinates to ensure fool proof arrangements around the markets, worship places and other centers where people flock.

He ordered to change the snap-checking pattern and directed the police to carry out this exercise jointly with the Rangers who is seen vigilante these on the roads and streets with a dedicated force of it formed to curb the rise of street crimes during this lunar month.

He directed the SSPs to remain present on the field especially after 9pm till the closure of the shopping centers in the city and coordinate with the traders associations for better and smooth security measures.

He also ordered an organised crackdown against the criminals gangs involved in streets crimes. On the other side, Traffic police of the metropolis have also issued the traffic plan for the vehicular traffic on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) scheduled on Saturday.

The main procession will be passing through the Nomaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road to Imambargha Hussainian Kharader. Traffic police directed all kind of traffic to use other routes to reach the destination while no vehicular traffic will be allowed at the time of procession at MA Jinnah Road.