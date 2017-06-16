KARACHI - Armed accused gunned down a woman over domestic issues here on Thursday.
Police said that the incident took place in Landhi, Karachi where accused exchanged hot words with a family woman. The culprit opened indiscriminate fire killing her on the spot and fled the scene of the crime.
The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderer have started raids for his arrest.
