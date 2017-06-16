KARACHI - The municipal authorities of the port city claimed to take all steps for main procession and other gathering regarding Youm-e-Ali to facilitate the participants of the procession.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, District Municipal Corporations, city administration, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and others were claimed that the all arrangements for Youm-e-Ali have been finalised.

Mayor Karachi directed the all district chairmen to make appropriate arrangements to facilitate the participants of small processions of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) and provide all municipal facilities to these processions in their respective areas.

KMC also asked the officials of Water Board to immediately solve the problems of leakage of water and sewerage lines near the routes of Youm-e-Ali processions.

KMC officials said we all should work together in providing better facilities to participants of the Youm-e-Ali procession.

Following the directives of Mayor Karachi District Chairmen reviewed arrangements being made in their respective areas on the eve of Youm e Shahadat e Hazrat Ali. They separately directed the concern officials to expedite the cleaning campaign in their areas especially around the mosques and imam-bargahs. “Proper arrangements for lighting, adequate sanitation should be ensured by Friday evening so that neither the participants of procession, arranged for the occasion, may face any difficulty,” they said.

On the other side, Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Syed Hashim Raza Zaidi directed the concern official to ensure the accurate water supply in city especially in all Imambargahs and procession routes.

He further directed to address the all sewerage complains from the roads and street leading towards Imambargahs and main procession route. And ensure water supply to camps established at main procession route through water tankers.