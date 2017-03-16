KARACHI - A seven-member committee has been constituted by the Sindh Home Department to prepare a security plan for all shrines across the province.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the Additional Inspector General of Police will be its Convener. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Commandant Rapid Response Force), Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh, Superintendent Provincial Building Circle Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner concerned.

Senior Superintendent Police concerned, Mayor and Chairman Local Council concerned will be members of the committee.

The committee has been mandated to prepare A, B and C category of shrines running within the administrative control or without.

In the first phase, the committee will pay visits to the shrines of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Hazrat Shah Aqiq, Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Hazrat Shakhi Wahab and Hazrat Sachal Sarmast and will review the security measures.

The committee will submit its report to the Secretary Home Sindh by March 27.