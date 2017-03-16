KARACHI - In order to cater more women in dire need of maternal health services, The Indus Hospital Sheikh Saeed Memorial Campus has been expanded from 54 to 74 beds and it has also been equipped with a state-of-the-art NICU which has the capacity of handling 12 neonates at one time.

After expansion and modernisation of this campus, which is located in same vicinity of Korangi, more deliveries and gynecological cases can be catered to. Every month 167 safe deliveries are conducted at the hospital and 2360 women come in for consultation visits. Hence The Indus Hospital Sheikh Saeed campus is playing a pivotal role in changing the maternal health indicators within the lower income area that it operates in.

The inauguration of this first Maternal Care Hospital, Sheikh Saeed Campus is yet another milestone achievement of The Indus Hospital. This is another campus under the umbrella of Indus Health Network and is headed by Dr Farah Bari.

This campus is also operating on Indus Hospital’s popular model of being paperless and cashless hospital. The aim and mission of the hospital is to provide the underprivileged class a high quality facility where safe deliveries are performed under high medical professionals and staff.

In the inauguration ceremony, CEO of Indus Hospital, Dr Abdul Bari Khan expressed great joy and happiness for achieving another target in serving the people in health sector. He looked quiet determined and said the aim of Indus Health Network is to replicate the model of providing free treatment with high quality to those people in the country who are in dire need. He expressed a strong will to continue the expansion and go as far as he can in this great service of humanity.

Chief Guest Masood Naqi, Chairman KATI, said that this is a great achievement of Indus Hospital and its top management. Naqi said that Indus is doing a great service for the people of our nation not only through providing them high quality medical care. He believes only a leadership with a heart for humanity can have such a great vision and surely the management at Indus Health Network is one of those. Chairperson of the Board of The Indus Hospital gave vote of thanks to all participants and donors.