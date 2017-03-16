KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Nasir Abbas has said that the authority has launched employee card project which will be helpful to identify the ghost employees.

This he stated during distribution of employees cards among the KDA workers and officers at Information Technology Department of KDA on Wednesday.

“Through the employee card the details of all officers and worker will be gathered to easy identification process,” said the DG KDA adding that after the completion of the process authority will also introduce bio-metric system to ensure proper attendance of its employees.

Syed Nasir Abbas directed the employees should serve their duties with passion for exemplary development of the city. On the occasion, Director Information Technology Syed Kamal Ahmed present employee card to Director General Syed Nasir Abbas while other directors of different departments also present.